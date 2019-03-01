UPDATE ON COURT DATE CHANGE

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- “We strongly disagree with the decision to push the court date back even further, and our Attorney strongly argued against this decision.” That’s what Macon-Bibb County leader said about the new court date for Crystal Lake Apartments management.

According to Macon-Bibb County leaders, the county issued a summons to the Crystal Lake Apartments ownership in October 2018 for a court appearance. The reason was due to the length of time between the original citations and the lack of progress in fixing the issues.

- Advertisement -

Macon-Bibb leaders say the violations that were to be reviewed in Court on Friday were only a portion of what the ownership was cited for in the past 16 to 17 months. Leaders say that they do not include any of the citations following the inspections that were initiated by the recent evacuations and reports of unsafe conditions.

Furthermore, the county leaders say the new March 22nd Court date is scheduled after the “water shut off” day if the Macon Water Authority bill is not paid.

EARLIER ON FRIDAY MARCH 1ST——

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – What was supposed to be Crystal Lake Apartments management’s day in court has been rescheduled.

Macon-Bibb Municipal Court Judge Faulkner calls this is a last-minute change. He met with attorneys who agreed that there’s something happening in this case that needs to be remedied before the hearing takes place.

Crystal Lake Apartments manager Steve Firestone showed up for court.

The judge set the hearing for March 22nd at 9 a.m.