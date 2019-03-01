MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man with crack cocaine and marijuana on Friday around 1 a.m.

Deputies say they were patrolling the Mercer University Drive and Bloomfield Drive area. That’s when they saw a Silver Honda Accord speeding on Mercer University Drive.

Deputies say they stopped the vehicle in the Atwood Drive neighborhood. They identified the driver as 28-year-old Davius Dewayne Johnson of Macon.

Deputies say while talking to Johnson, they noticed a clear bag containing smaller bags of Marijuana in the car door. Deputies detained Johnson and searched the car.

Sheriff’s deputies say they found the following:

(17) Seventeen individual bags of Marijuana

(12) Twelve pieces of Crack Cocaine

The deputies arrested Johnson and took him to the Bibb County Jail.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office charged Johnson with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute and Traffic Offence Too Fast for Conditions.

Johnson’s bond is set at $19,910.

If you have information

If you have information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.