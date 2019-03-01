MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb Sheriff’s investigators say that “motion picture use only” and Chinese characters are showing up on fake bills around Macon.

Investigators say that the “motion picture use only” shown below comes on most denominations and in any location on the bills.

Also, some of the fake bills have Chinese characters on the back. Investigators say that the Chinese characters appear on most denominations and in any location on the bills.