Nola Brantley Public Library celebrates Read Across America

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Kids across the nation are taking part in the “Read Across America” event.

The annual event honors the late Dr. Seuss and helps promote reading comprehension.

The NOLA Brantley Public Library in Warner Robins celebrated the event with Mayor Randy Toms reading his favorite Dr.Seuss book to kids.

“For the kids, it’s all about literature and the love of literature. Starting at a young age, children get excited about reading books. This helps them a lot when they grow up,” Library Youth Specialist Raina Easdale said.

The National Education Association estimates that 45 million readers will participate in “Read Across America.”