Solarize Middle Georgia host “Solar and Suds” event

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)– Solarize Middle Georgia held it’s “Solar and Suds” event Wednesday evening at the Piedmont brewery.

Solarize Middle Georgia is a community-wide effort to make solar energy and battery storage more affordable and accessible.

- Advertisement -

The “Solarize Middle Georgia” event educated people on the benefits of solar energy and how it can help save money on bills.

“The goal is to try to get people to go solar. we were at Middle Georgia State University Wednesday morning, and we are educating people on the benefits on what going solar can do,” marketing director Karen Stevenson said.

Solarize Middle Georgia includes eleven counties and 31 municipalities surrounding Macon and Warner Robins.