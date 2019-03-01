Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Isolated showers will be present tonight and tomorrow, but a cold front on Sunday will bring strong to potentially severe storms to our area.

TONIGHT.

- Advertisement -

We will keep the partly cloudy skies around as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be falling into the middle 50’s once again. While rain chances will be decreasing as we head throughout the night, you could still encounter an isolated shower if you are heading out.

TOMORROW.

Much like Friday afternoon we will see a mix of sun and clouds, but also a 30% chance of seeing an isolated shower. It is going to be another warm day as temperatures soar into the low and middle 70’s. The average temperature for this time of year is 66° so we will be running well above that tomorrow. More clouds will build in during the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will be running in the low and middle 50’s.

SUNDAY.

A stormy Sunday afternoon and evening is on tap for us in Middle Georgia. As of 5 pm on Friday, March 1st, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Middle Georgia in a Marginal (level 1/5) risk while some parts of our western counties are in a Slight (level 2/5) risk area. This is all associated with a strong cold front that will move through Sunday afternoon and evening. Isolated strong to severe storms are likely with this event. The main threats will be gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and the potential for an isolated tornado. Right now, the timeline for the potentially severe weather to make it to our area is 5 pm – 11 pm on Sunday. As this event continues to evolve we will do our part to keep you as safe as possible and informed, but you need to prepare as well. Have a way to get severe weather warnings and know where your county is located on a map. Our 41NBC Accuweather App is free in the iTunes and Android App stores and can be set to receive specific push alerts to your current location.

NEXT WORK WEEK.

Behind the cold front passage we will be cooling down and drying out significantly. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20’s while afternoon highs will be in the 50’s.

Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).