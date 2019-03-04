Controversial Georgia ‘religious liberties’ bill stalls

ATLANTA (AP) – A controversial Georgia proposal to require a “compelling governmental interest” before the state interferes with someone’s religious practices has stalled.

Critics say the bill would legalize discrimination against the LGBT community.

Republican Sen. Marty Harbin of Tyrone says he requested public testimony to be delayed Monday because of time constraints and a desire to have the bill fully vetted in committee. Harbin says his bill might not move forward this year.

Thursday will mark a legislative deadline by which bills must generally pass out of one of the chambers, so timing is tight.

Similar proposals have been defeated or stalled in recent years in the Republican-controlled legislature.

Newly elected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp pledged while campaigning last year that he would sign a mirror image of the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which President Bill Clinton signed.