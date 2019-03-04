Damage reports from severe weather outbreak on Sunday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A severe weather outbreak impacted Middle Georgia on Sunday afternoon and evening. There were several tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.

Here are some areas that have reported damage so far:

A mobile home on Greer Road in Crawford County was damaged. Multiple homes on Wesley Chapel Road in Peach County received damage. Downed trees on roadways. At 3:20 pm on Sunday, March 3, a tornado was spotted west of Byron near Highway 49 (mile marker 8). Observer reported a “small tornado” that lifted at 3:25 pm. At 3:30 pm on Sunday, March 3, two inch hail was reported by emergency managers at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. At 3:42 pm on Sunday, March 3, trees were reported down on U.S. Highway 23 near Huber. At 3:44 pm on Sunday, March 3, there were reports of a tree that had fallen on a house on Morgan Drive in Macon.

If you received or know someone who received storm damage yesterday, feel free to send in the location, time, and type of damage received to news@41nbc.com.

Stay tuned to 41NBC and www.41nbc.com for updates.