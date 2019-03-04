Dry and colder work week ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After an active Sunday afternoon across Middle Georgia, we are going to see much calmer weather this week as well as the return of sub-freezing temperatures.

TODAY.

The cold front that prompted several tornado warnings in Middle Georgia yesterday has moved off to sea, and behind it we are going to see cooler and drier conditions over the next several days. Arctic air is beginning to make its way into our area this morning and it is a noticeable difference. Monday morning temperatures are running ten to fifteen degrees below where they were twenty four hours ago. This afternoon we will see a lot of sun and just a few clouds. Temperatures will be well below average in the middle 50’s. It is going to be a breezy afternoon as well. Northwest winds will be gusting to 20 mph at times. Overnight tonight we will see the return of sub-freezing temperatures under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

Expect more of the same on Tuesday afternoon as an area of high pressure begins to build in from the west. We are going to continue to see cooler conditions across Middle Georgia as a northwest wind will continue to bring in drier and cooler air to our region. Afternoon high temperatures. will be running ten to fifteen degrees below normal. It will be another clear night, and that will allow overnight temperatures to fall into the middle 20’s.

EXTENDED.

It is going to be a mostly dry work week across Middle Georgia. We will also be dealing with below normal temperatures as we go through the middle of the week. Clouds begin to roll back in late on Thursday, but the rain holds off until we get to Friday. Showers on Friday and Saturday will be scattered at best, but a cold front will move through on Sunday bringing with it the chance for widespread rain.

