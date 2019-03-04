MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies captured an inmate who fled from work detail last year.

Deputies say they patrolled the Anthony Road and Swan Drive area around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say they saw a tan Ford Explorer without a tag. Therefore, they stopped the SUV.

Deputies say that after they stopped the SUV, the driver and passenger both fled the vehicle on foot. They captured 23-year-old Jaylon Amon Patrick after a short foot chase.

Deputies say that the passenger is still on the run.

Deputies took Patrick to the Bibb County Jail. Patrick has a warrant for Felony Escape Before Conviction and Probation Violation.

Patrick is being held without bond at this time.

Deputies say that Jaylon Patrick fled the Bibb County Detention Center while working off his community service hours on 10 November 2018.

Deputies say that a Honda Civic pulled up to the car wash when detail ended. Patrick jumped in the car and the car sped away.

If you have any information about this, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.