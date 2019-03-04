The Lighthouse Addiction Recovery center holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The Lighthouse Addiction Recovery Support Center held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.
The recovery center offers a set of non-clinical, peer-led activities that engage, educate and support individuals and families. The center also helps people to make life changes to establish, maintain, and enhance recovery from substance use disorders.
Lighthouse Support Supervisor Marissa Cody says that substance abuse users who seek help are welcome to come to The Lighthouse to learn about the first steps of recovery.
“I think a lot of times addiction is very isolating and It can make people feel very alone and we want to be a safe place for people to come to. Substance abusers should know addiction is not a life sentence and there are steps to recovery,” Cody said.
The Lighthouse provides support for adults 18 and older with a self-reported history of substance use disorder and a desire to maintain their recovery.