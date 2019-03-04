The Lighthouse Addiction Recovery center holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The Lighthouse Addiction Recovery Support Center held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.

The recovery center offers a set of non-clinical, peer-led activities that engage, educate and support individuals and families. The center also helps people to make life changes to establish, maintain, and enhance recovery from substance use disorders.

- Advertisement -

Lighthouse Support Supervisor Marissa Cody says that substance abuse users who seek help are welcome to come to The Lighthouse to learn about the first steps of recovery.

“I think a lot of times addiction is very isolating and It can make people feel very alone and we want to be a safe place for people to come to. Substance abusers should know addiction is not a life sentence and there are steps to recovery,” Cody said.

The Lighthouse provides support for adults 18 and older with a self-reported history of substance use disorder and a desire to maintain their recovery.