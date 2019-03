MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A Macon man was shot in the head, during a fight Saturday afternoon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year old woman shot the man at Pendelton Homes on Houston Avenue.

Deputies are still investigating, and no one has been arrested.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

If you have information call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.