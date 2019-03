MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – During this week’s Medical Monday segment, Coliseum Medical Centers Director of Coliseum’s Cancer Center Danielle Rogers sat down with 41NBC Daybreak to discuss Colorectal Cancer.

To raise colorectal cancer awareness, this Saturday at Wesleyan College is the Macon Undy Run-Walk. It starts at 1 p.m. The event features a 5-K and a one mile run-walk event. To register, click here.