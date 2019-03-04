PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The City of Perry launched a new app for residents called “Your Perry.”

The app improves service delivery. It also gives residents an easy way to contact the city and to resolve issues.

Perry partnered with CitySourced to develop the app to improve communication and civic engagement.

Residents can now:

Report potholes

Missed garbage pickup

Street sign replacements

Look up city events

Pay utility bills

Receive important notifications

‘Your Perry’ mobile app also allows users to capture a photo, a video, and audio to report problems. The user then uploads the media and submits a report to the appropriate department.

This notifies the city staff of the reported issues.

The City of Perry communications manager Ellen Palmer says the app helps residents “be able to engage with the local government, communicate easier with them and also gives us the opportunity to respond back quicker because we will receive those requests and be able to provide updates.”

Visit the city’s website www.perry-ga.gov. Furthermore, you can download the app in the app store.