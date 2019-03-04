BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Peach County EMA Director Thomas Doles confirms that two tornadoes hit Peach County on Sunday night. Both of the tornadoes came from Crawford County.

A home near the two county lines is a complete loss.

“She heard it coming. she was attempting to get into the bathtub and before she got into the bathtub, it snatched her out of the trailer and she landed on the outside where she could see the neighbor’s house,” Lonnie Daniley said – the brother of the homeowner whose home was destroyed.

Daniley says that his sister lived at the US Highway 341 home for more than 15 years.

Furthermore, the tornado ripped his sister’s home from the foundation and threw her car across the yard.

Daniley and his family spent most of Monday salvaging what’s left of his sister’s items. His sister remains in the hospital recovering from the tornado.

“She’s doing great. She is in good health. She had a broken ankle out of all of this. That’s it,” he said.

According to Doles, the tornado destroyed another neighbor’s barn near Vincent Road and it also some damaged pecan wagons.

“Peach County has a lot of unemployment. We still have a lot of low-income and non-insured properties so it can be very detrimental,” Doles said.

Daniley says he woke up thanking God.

“[Doctors] are doing surgery this morning to put pins in to make it stable, but she’s doing well. I’m glad. I’m thankful that my sister’s fine. She’s the only sister I have,” Daniley said.

Doles says over the last two years the county added 16 tornado sirens. The county went from four to twenty sirens. He says Sunday all of them worked properly.