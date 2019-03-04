Warner Robins Councilman propose new transit option

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- At the council meeting Monday night, Warner Robins Transit was brought to the table.

Councilman Daron Lee announced that the City of Warner Robins is looking to add a transit option for its residents.

He mentions that they are looking for a non-profit organization who is interested in transit operations to send a portfolio and budget to the Mayor.

Any non-profit that is interested in this or would like more information can email Mayor Randy Toms of Warner Robins at rtoms@wrga.gov.