2019 Women of Achievement recipients honored

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Career Women’s Network of Macon announced its 2019 Women of Achievement award recipients.

This years honorees are Dr. Penny L. Elkins and Theresa L. Robinson.

Dr. Elkins is the Senior Vice President for enrollment management at Mercer University.

Robinson served with Georgia Power for 33 years and is now the Southwest Region External Affairs Manager in Macon.

Both women say they are honored to be recognized.

Career Women’s Network of Macon is an organization with the purpose to bring together women of achievement and to network ideas, experiences, and resources to solidify relationships that can enhance the image and effectiveness of women.

They aim to provide a strong network of professional contacts.