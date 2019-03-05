4 indicted in multiple 2018 Macon-Bibb murder cases

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four people were indicted by Bibb County grand jurors Tuesday following three separate murders in 2018.

26-year-old Jeffery Hunter Jr., 24-year-old Kaylen Devon Johnson and 22-year-old Jedarrius Treonta Meadows, all of Macon, are each charged with malice murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the December shooting death of 33-year-old Danny Causey behind Raffield Tire Master on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in downtown Macon.

Another man, 29-year-old Terry Warren, was also injured in the shooting.

Johnson and Meadows are also charged with three additional counts of aggravated assault after being accused of firing shots at three other people and six counts each of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Hunter is charged with four counts of violating the gang act.

A separate indictment charges Johnson and 24-year-old Devantae Lajerian Lundy with one count each of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, one count of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of violating the gang act.

Those charges follow an armed robbery at Jaffary’s Food Court on Anthony Road, the shooting death of 44-year-old Marlon Williams outside the store and the shooting death of 75-year-old Ann Leonard at her nearby home on Vining Circle.

Each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty in a court of law.