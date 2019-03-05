41Today: ‘Justice on Trial’ comes to Macon

Justice on Trial comes to the historic Douglass Theatre on March 15th, 16th and 22nd at 7:00p.m. each night.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Chad Cooper Company on Broadway is coming to Macon to kick off a 25-city Southern tour for its latest play “Justice on Trial: Black Lives Matter, Too.”

According to a news release, the production takes place in a courtroom setting where two civil rights attorneys are suing the U.S. Department of Justice for reparations for descendants of African American slaves.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 212-786-6460.