UPDATE: Mayor appoints Assistant Chief John Wagner as interim chief

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Executive Assistant to Mayor Mandy Stella says that Mayor Toms appointed John Wagner as interim police chief on 5 March 2019 at 11:30 a.m.

The Warner Robins city council held a closed session meeting on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

According to Jennifer Parsons with the Warner Robins Police Department (WRPD), Chief Brett Evans was called into the meeting.

After the closed session meeting, the city council had a regularly scheduled meeting.

Parson says that the WRPD employees received an email stating that Evans is taking administrative leave. His last day will be in April.