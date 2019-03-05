DA: 6 indicted in string of gang-influenced armed robberies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County grand jurors indicted six people Tuesday in a string of gang-influenced armed robberies.

A news release from the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Juan Malik Parker of Macon, 19-year-old Anthony Rashad Love of Stockbridge, 20-year-old Tiquan Jamir Spivey of Macon, 16-year-old Kani Harper of Macon, 15-year-old Eric Hill of Macon and 15-year-old Deshannon Callaway of Macon are each charged with three counts of violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Parker is also charged with three counts of armed robbery and eight counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Love, Spivey, Harper, Hill and Callaway are each charged with two counts of armed robbery and six counts of violating the gang act.

The charges follow five armed robberies at Dollar General and Family Dollar stores between September 23 and November 27 of 2018.

An October 5 armed robbery at a Waffle House has also been linked to the spree.

An investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and FBI led to the arrests. The investigation also revealed evidence the men have ties to the Gangster Disciples and Mafia street gangs.

Each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty in a court of law.