WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) Brett Evans served 32 years at the Warner Robins Police Department.

“Brett Evan is an awesome Christian man who loves the Lord. First, his family and then his career – he’s always served us well. I’m grateful to know him and have him serve our community,” Mayor Randy Toms said.

Evans retires effective April 19th.

COMMENT FROM JOHN WAGNER ON EVANS DEPARTURE

“It’s bittersweet. I think he left the department honorably and served honorably. He also put me in a position where I can step into it and feel like I can do the job. So, the tools are already there.”