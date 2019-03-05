MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Commissioners expressed their disagreement on Georgia Senate Bill 172. The bill takes away design regulations of buildings from local government.

Currently, Senate Bill 172 sits in committee. House Bill 302 is similar to Senate Bill 172.

Both bills have commissioners taking action ahead of lawmakers voting in Atlanta.

“We’ve got a zoning and planning commission. They’ve got certain design standards. Certain neighborhoods have certain design standards. Frankly, we just don’t want to see those standards wiped out,” Commissioner Rabbi Larry Schlesinger said.

If passed, the bill takes away the local governments authority on single and two-family dwellings’ design regulations. For instance, some local governments might regulate the following:

What color homes are painted,

What kind of brick

What roofing structure

Location of garages

Commissioners say they’re concerned this bill will hurt Macon’s historic integrity.

“Where architecture is really one of our primary assets and the thing people come to Macon to see. Putting restrictions on one family or two family structures, as this bill would do, this is not something we’d want to see go forward,” Schlesinger said.

Georgia Municipal Association Communications Director Amy Henderson says historic districts are exempt, but a lot of cities like Macon have overlays.

“Those overlays, those design standards, actually add value to a community. They give it a unique flavor,” Henderson said.

According to Henderson, realtors and developers are pushing the bill to make housing more affordable.