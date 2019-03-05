National Weather Service confirms 8 tornadoes touched down over the weekend

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has completed most of their storm surveys from the storms that rolled through the southeast over the weekend.

Crawford and Peach County:

Rating: EF-2

Peak Wind: 115 mph

Path Length: 6.7 miles



This was one of the few tornadoes from Sunday that caused injuries in the Middle Georgia area. This was also likely the strongest tornado from the weekend that we saw in our area. As the tornado moved from Crawford to Peach county it started to weaken, but during that time it did destroy a mobile home, injuring a woman who was inside.

Twiggs County:

Rating: EF-1

Peak Wind: 90 mph

Path Length: 1.2 miles



Around 3:42pm a tornado touched down in Twiggs County. This tornado snapped a number of large trees and uprooted others. A pine tree was also downed on a house in the area.

Washington and Wilkinson Counties

Rating: EF-1

Peak Wind: 90-105 mph



In the areas of Washington and Wilkinson counties we saw four tornadoes from the same supercell that started in Crawford and Washington Counties. The main damage from these tornadoes was tree damage as well as damage to a few sheds, and power lines that were downed.

Telfair:

Peak Winds: 80-85 mph



Two tornadoes occurred in Telfair county. The first, just southeast of Workmore was on the ground for about 4 miles and ripped a porch off a house as well as causing minor roof damage.

The second tornado occurred near Jacksonville. This torndao threw a chicken house into a shed, as well as snapped some trees along the path before lifting about a half mile from the start.