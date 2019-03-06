MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Amerson River Park needs your vote by 11 March 2019.

The Engaging Local Government Leaders nominated Amerson River Park for a Knope Award.

The agency is honoring some of the best parks and open spaces in a March Madness, bracket-style competition. Amerson River Park ranks in the top 32.

Your vote may move the park to the next round.

Named after Leslie Knope from the television show Parks and Recreation, the Knope Awards honor local government places.

Cast your vote

Click here to search for matchup and vote.