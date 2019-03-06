ATLANTA (AP) – An award winning barbecue restaurant in Atlanta has been destroyed in a fire.

News outlets said the fire in the pit area at B’s Cracklin’ Barbecue was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Atlanta Fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford said commanders had to pull firefighters out when the roof started to collapse. It took more than 30 firefighters about three hours to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Owner Bryan Furman says he will rebuild as soon as he can.

Furman and his wife Nikki opened the Atlanta restaurant in 2016 after fire destroyed the first B’s Cracklin’ in Savannah.

Furman was named a semifinalist for the 2019 James Beard Award. He’s is also a candidate for best chef in the Southeast.