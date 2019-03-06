MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit Investigators and S.W.A.T. deputies arrested a man with guns, drugs, and abused animals.
Deputies say they executed a search warrant at the 2300 block of Mason Street on 3 March 2019 around 8:30 a.m.
Deputies say that they found crack cocaine, marijuana, and a pistol.
The sheriff’s deputies say they also found five dogs on the premises:
- three caged puppies, and
- two adult yard dogs–all in need of medical attention.
Deputies say that the investigators obtained the search warrant for illegal guns in the residence.
The sheriff’s deputies say that 40-year-old Mark Anthony Goolsby was at home and taken into custody.
Deputies took Goolsby to the Bibb County Jail.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office charged Goolsby with the following:
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance in Drug-Free Zone
- Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Three counts Cruelty to Animals
- Two counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.
Goolsby was released on a $22,750.00 bond.
Deputies say the dogs were taken to the Macon-Bibb Animal Shelter and treated.
If anyone has information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.