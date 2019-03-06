MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit Investigators and S.W.A.T. deputies arrested a man with guns, drugs, and abused animals.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant at the 2300 block of Mason Street on 3 March 2019 around 8:30 a.m.

Deputies say that they found crack cocaine, marijuana, and a pistol.

The sheriff’s deputies say they also found five dogs on the premises:

three caged puppies, and

two adult yard dogs–all in need of medical attention.

Deputies say that the investigators obtained the search warrant for illegal guns in the residence.

The sheriff’s deputies say that 40-year-old Mark Anthony Goolsby was at home and taken into custody.

Deputies took Goolsby to the Bibb County Jail.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office charged Goolsby with the following:

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance in Drug-Free Zone

Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Three counts Cruelty to Animals

Two counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

Goolsby was released on a $22,750.00 bond.

Deputies say the dogs were taken to the Macon-Bibb Animal Shelter and treated.

If anyone has information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.