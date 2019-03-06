Bibb Sheriff’s deputies arrest man with guns, drugs, abused dogs

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0
Goolsby guns drugs dogs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit Investigators and S.W.A.T. deputies arrested a man with guns, drugs, and abused animals.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant at the 2300 block of Mason Street on 3 March 2019 around 8:30 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say that they found crack cocaine, marijuana, and a pistol.

The sheriff’s deputies say they also found five dogs on the premises:

  • three caged puppies, and
  • two adult yard dogs–all in need of medical attention.

Deputies say that the investigators obtained the search warrant for illegal guns in the residence.

The sheriff’s deputies say that 40-year-old Mark Anthony Goolsby was at home and taken into custody.

Deputies took Goolsby to the Bibb County Jail.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office charged Goolsby with the following: 
  • Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance in Drug-Free Zone
  • Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony
  • Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • Three counts Cruelty to Animals
  • Two counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

Goolsby guns drugs animals

Goolsby was released on a $22,750.00 bond.

Deputies say the dogs were taken to the Macon-Bibb Animal Shelter and treated.

If anyone has information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

You Might Also Like