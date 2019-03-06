The Latest: Parents: Kelly holding daughter against her will

CHICAGO (AP) – The Latest on the sexual abuse case against R&B singer R. Kelly (all times local):

A lawyer for a Georgia couple who say their daughter is being held against her will by R. Kelly lashed out after a television interview with the R&B singer.

Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage say it’s been two years since they heard from their daughter, 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage. They say Kelly won’t let her contact them, which Kelly denied in his interview with “CBS This Morning.”

The couple’s attorney, Gerald Griggs, bristled at Kelly’s assertions that the Savages offered up their daughter to him and were in it for the money. Griggs said Wednesday that “at no point did this family sell their daughter to anyone or provide their daughter for anything for money.”

Griggs says the family has never asked for or received money from Kelly.

The 52-year-old singer was charged last month in Chicago with sexually abusing four females dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.