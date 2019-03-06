Macon-Bibb County Health Department relocates

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon-Bibb County Board of Health has been talking about the need for an updated facility since 2015.

After looking at different pieces of real estate, they have found a facility that is more up to date on patients’ needs.

Being outdated, is just one of the many issues the old Health Department building faces.

Morris Hutcheson, the Director of Development and Special Projects for the North Central Health Department says the old facility does not provide an easy patient experience.

Morris says the new facility of Forsyth Street will help with patient flow and add additional services such as: expanding their tele-medicine service, adding additional exam rooms, space for other community partners, and more.

He goes on to say that he is thankful to the Board of Commissioners and the Mayor for their support with this project.

Dr. Joshua Buckner, a Dentist at the Health Department, is excited about the move and thinks it will prove patient care.

The renovation project on the new building will start within the next 3 months.

They plan on spending about 9 months on renovations.