COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University (MGA) announced former defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Victor Hall as the new head football coach.

Coach Hall took over as interim on 9 February after the departure of Kiwaukee Thomas. MGA named Hall as head coach on 25 February 2019 according to the university’s press release.

Hall says there will be changes to the program. However, players are making the transition without a problem.

“One of the expectations is to make sure that our student-athletes are able to walk across the stage very highly on the academic aspect. If the guys are doing good in the classroom then it really makes my job a lot easier as a football coach on the field,” Hall said.

Hall takes over where Thomas left off



Thomas left the Knights football program in 2018.

“Coach Thomas and I sat down and we talked about the direction of where the Knights football program is headed. We both have the same vision to take MGA to the next level,” Hall said.

Coach Hall brings over 23 years of football experience to MGA football. Furthermore, as the new head coach, he says his goal is to help student-athletes extend their education with the program.