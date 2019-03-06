One more night of freezing temperatures ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Much like yesterday we will see a lot of sunshine, but much cooler weather as well.

TODAY.

An area of high pressure in the central plains continues to slowly move towards Middle Georgia, and that is going to keep us dry over the next couple of days. Wrapping around that area of high pressure are surface winds that are coming in from the northwest. This wind direction is ushering in drier and MUCH colder air to our area. As we head into the afternoon hours temperatures will slowly rise into the low and middle 50’s under a mostly sunny sky. Sustained winds of up to ten miles per hour will make it feel like the upper 40’s in spots. Overnight tonight we will see the return of sub-freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service has included all of Middle Georgia in a Freeze Warning tonight for the frigid temperatures expected. Sensitive plants and outdoor plumbing have the potential to be damaged with the chilly temperatures. Also, do not forget to bring in your pets! It is going to be way too cold for our furry friends to stay outside tonight.

TOMORROW.

We will once again see a lot of sunshine, but the even better news is that temperatures on going to start to gradually increase as we head into the weekend. Tomorrow afternoon we will be near 60° in spots across our area. Overnight temperatures will feel like we are in a heat wave as we will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s rather than the middle and upper 20’s we have seen recently.

REST OF WEEK THROUGH WEEKEND.

We will be dealing with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday as well as the chance to see a light and isolated shower. Temperatures will be nearing 70° which is much closer to the normal temperature for this time of year. On Saturday night and into Sunday a cold front is going to pass through our area. While we are too far out to offer specifics, we are continuing to monitor this system for the potential of severe weather. As we get closer to the weekend we will continue to fine tune the forecast.

