Daylight saving time, change smoke alarm, prevent house fire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Daylight saving starts Sunday. It’s also time to change the batteries in your smoke alarm.

Fire Safety Educator for Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Jeremy Webb says that they visit many house fires where alarms do not work.

Webb goes on to say that 71% of smoke detectors involved in house fires need to have batteries changed that could have prevented the fire.

The fire department uses daylight saving as a reminder to change batteries and wants residents to make sure they have a useful smoke alarm along with a safety plan in case of a fire.