Warming trend begins tomorrow, ahead of weekend rain chances

Tomorrow:



After a cold start on Thursday morning, we will see a wind shift as well as a nice warm up back to the upper 50’s and low 60’s. These high temperatures are still well below normal for this time of year, but it will begin a big warm up across the southeast for the weekend.

Friday:



By Friday we will see some chances of rain to push into parts of North Georgia, but in our area expect just an increase in cloud cover as well as temperatures to the upper 60’s. We will also see increased moisture throughout the southeast.

This Weekend:



The combination of low level wind shear and increased moisture will bring the chance for strong storms to parts of the southeast. Right now, it is hard to know if severe weather will materialize, but it is definitely something to watch. Timing on the storms look to be overnight Saturday, into Sunday morning.