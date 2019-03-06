Wednesday Update: 3 more tornadoes confirmed in Middle Georgia during Sunday outbreak, bringing the total to 11

3 more tornadoes confirmed in Middle Georgia, including one in Downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has confirmed 3 more tornadoes touched down in the Middle Georgia area on Sunday during a tornado outbreak.

The newest confirmed tornadoes are all rated EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which means that wind speeds were 65-85 mph while the tornadoes were on the ground.

The latest confirmed tornadoes were in Downtown Macon, Southern Taylor County (between Rupert and Ideal), and Northeast Macon County.

