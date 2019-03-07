Daybreak Interview – Teacher Recruitment Fair for Bibb County Schools

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – If you’re a recent college graduate or a certified teacher looking for you’re next opportunity, there are schools in Middle Georgia that are hiring.

The Bibb County School District is hosting a teacher recruitment fair this weekend to find some new teachers. Mallori Gattis, the human resources coordinator for the Bibb County School District, visited Daybreak to talk about it.

The teacher recruitment fair is Saturday March 8th from 9 a.m. until noon at Rutland High School, 6250 Skipper Road in Macon. Job candidates may visit www.bcsdk12.net to start the application process or call 478-765-8560 with questions.

Click on the video to see the full interview.