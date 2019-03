The Greater Warner Robins Pan-Hellenic Council will hold its first ever Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

It’s taking place from 10:00am to 3:00pm at the Centerville City Hall located at 300 East Church Street in Centerville, GA.

The Expo will include several health screenings, and health information, exercise classes, dance and step team performances, and fun for the entire family.