41Today: U.S. Air Force Academy Band coming to Macon

The United States Air Force Academy Band is performing two free concerts in Middle Georgia.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The United States Air Force Academy Band is touring with its “A Brass Affair.”

Two free concerts are scheduled to take place in Middle Georgia. The first performance is taking place at the Grand Opera House at 7:00pm on April 13th. A second concert is scheduled to take place at the Museum of Aviation at 3:00 pm on April 14th.

Both concerts are free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

The United States Air Force Academy Band is based out of Colorado Springs, CO.

