Cat of the Week: Rusty

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a four month old orange kitten named Rusty!

Rusty is usually a playful cat (he was camera shy!) that is looking for the perfect owner to take him home. Ashleigh Allen, a volunteer at the Kitty City Cat Rescue, told me that Rusty would satisfy the needs of several homes because he has a wide range of personalities. He is going to be a big boy once he is done growing, but he is ready to go to a loving home that wants someone to snuggle with!

If you’re interested in adopting Rusty or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!