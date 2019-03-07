WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sheriff’s offices across Georgia must find new ways to monitor sexual predators. This comes after Georgia’s Supreme Court ruled electronically monitoring predators unconstitutional.

The ruling states sheriff’s offices in Georgia must monitor sexual predators who’ve completed parole or probation.

Until 6 March 2019, sheriff’s offices used electronic ankle bracelets to monitor all predators. Like a home arrest ankle bracelet, it detects if predators go outside of their boundaries or try to cut the bracelet off.

Lieutenant Kent Bankston with the Houston County Sheriff’s Department says, just because some of the county’s predators will no longer be electronically monitored doesn’t mean they won’t follow them.

“We maintain the registry itself and we make sure that the information that the people who are on the Sex Offender’s Registry give us is true and correct. We follow-up on them by making sure they’re at the houses at the address they say they are, or working at the place they’re supposed to be working,” he said.

Bankson says that the courts made this ruling because the ankle monitors are an invasion of privacy.

Perry resident Steve Allen agrees with the ruling.

“I feel like when you paid society what you owe them, you ought to be able to continue life and move on,” Allen said.

Predators still must abide by the Sex Offender Registry Law.

To see a list of all sex offenders in your area, download the free U.S Justice Department App.