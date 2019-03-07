Weather puts crops at risk

MUSELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia farmers are keeping an eye on their crops during this cold snap.

Dickey Farms owner Lee Dickey says in mixed weather patterns of warm and cold, it puts crops at risk. He says there’s not a lot you can do about the weather.

He adds that there have been some damages to the peaches. However, he kept the strawberries covered and they look good.

“You are just on guard for events like this when you know it’s going to get cold. Almost always there’s a cold snap in March you just hope the blooms aren’t too far along,” he said.

Dickey says that within the last two weeks, the abnormally warm weather caused some crops to bloom ten days ahead of schedule.