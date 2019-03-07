Georgia Tourism awards funding to 14 tourism projects, including one in Dublin, Georgia

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Tourism dollars are coming to Dublin, Georgia!

Georgia Tourism awarded more than 64 thousand dollars in grant money to 14 new and expanding projects across the state and Dublin was one of the recipients.

Georgia Tourism awarded the grants to programs that create and maintain jobs, attract tourists and enhance visitor experience.

In hopes of encouraging tourism, Georgia Tourism offers this grant to communities who participated in the tourism product development resource team program

One of the recipients of the grant money was downtown Dublin’s, Park Here. Walk Anywhere.

The city was awarded 5 thousand dollars to install directional signage throughout Dublin, including a focus piece that will be a map of downtown.

Rebecca Johnson, the Executive Director of Visit Dublin Georgia, believes the new signage will help tourists and residents.

She says that “as downtown Dublin grows, with the work of DDA and the City of Dublin, we need to find a quick and easy way to get visitors and locals to the places they come to visit”.

In addition to the tourism grant, the City of Dublin is hoping for more improvements as well.

Johnson says that the city is wanting another grant to “beautify” another stretch of Jackson street just like the core part of Jackson Street downtown.