Library users invited to help move Jones County Library

Jones County Library needs your help

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County Library nears completion due to renovations. However, over 33,000 items must be moved from the temporary location.

The library invites library users to help with the move.

Currently checked out books will not be due for return until the new location opens.

Marketing Coordinator Jeanne Peloquin says library-goers can check out up to 50 books to help with the move.

“Everything that is currently at the temporary location needs to go to the new location. Visitors who check out up to 50 books will receive a pin that says I helped move the Jones County Library,” Peloquin said.

The temporary library location closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, 8 March 2019. The new location opens on 4 April 2019.

Jones County Library celebrates its grand opening on 19 April 2019.