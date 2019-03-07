MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon, Georgia is the Cherry Blossom Capital of the World. Wesleyan College and Visit Macon plan to share those blossoms with everyone.

According to a news release from EarthCam, Wesleyan College and Visit Macon teamed up to share live webcam views of the cherry blossoms.

Home to 350,000 Yoshino cherry trees, Macon hosts the International Cherry Blossom Festival each March.

President and CEO of Visit Macon Gary Wheat says that his organization is thrilled to partner with Wesleyan College. They call the project the “Blossom Cam” for the Cherry Blossom Festival.

The Blossom Cam Shows a live view of the trees from the Wesleyan College campus.

“Having a live webcam view enhances the experience of the cherry blossom bloom, as well as invites viewers from around the world to visit Macon as we welcome spring,” Wheat said.

EarthCam says that Wesleyan College “boasts some of the oldest and most magnificent cherry blossom blooms in the city.”

Click here to experience the Blossom Cam