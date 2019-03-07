Rain chances increasing as we move into weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – We will see a lot of sunshine again today, but rain chances begin to climb tomorrow as we head into the weekend.

TODAY.

An area of high pressure that has been moving towards Middle Georgia this week will finally make it overhead today, but as quickly as it moves in it will move out just as fast. We will be mostly sunny this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s across the area. The gradual warming trend is back as we head into the weekend! As the high pressure system moves off the coast later this evening, we will see winds coming in from the southeast, ushering in moisture and warmer temperatures. Overnight low temperatures will be running in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

TOMORROW.

As the high pressure system moves further away we will see a steady inflow of clouds through the day tomorrow. While I do expect the greatest chance for rain to be in the north Georgia mountains, I will not rule out a light shower on Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be running at 20% while temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

WEEKEND.

Saturday afternoon will be dry for the most part with temperatures in the middle 70’s, but we do have the chance to see an isolated strong storm overnight Saturday night and into Sunday. A cold front is going to move through Middle Georgia this weekend and the potential to see an isolated strong to potentially storm is in place right now due to low level wind shear that will be in place as well as warmer and moister air. As this system continues to evolve we will keep you up to date on the timing and potential impacts of the system.

