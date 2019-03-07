Warm temperatures and thunderstorms on tap for the weekend

Tomorrow:



Clouds will increase through the day across Middle Georgia. Temperatures will warm back into the 70’s through the day, with increasing moisture as well.

Saturday:



A cold front will begin to move across the southeast bringing the potential for some severe storms mainly to out west. We will see the possibility of some strong storms in our area late Saturday into Sunday morning. Heavy rain will be possible in any storms that pop up.

Sunday:



Sunday will be the better chance of strong storms over Middle Georgia. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado threat. The set up is not like it was last weekend, so we are not anticipating a large tornado threat, but there is enough that you should stay weather aware.

Next Week:



Warm temperatures will hang on through much of next week with a few chances for showers through the week.