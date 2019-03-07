Women in history honored at the 2019 Women of Achievement Induction Ceremony

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two women from history were honored for their success and influence in the community.

The Georgia Women of Achievement honors and remembers female trailblazers from the past, each year.

Dr. Leila Denmark and Mary Lyndon were recognized in an induction ceremony at Wesleyan College.

Denmark was once the oldest active pediatrician in Georgia, working until she was 103 years old.

Lyndon was the first female graduate of the University of Georgia.

Georgia Women of Achievement’s mission is to educate the public about amazing women.

Dr. Penny Elkins, the president of Georgia Women of Achievement stated that, “We understand that our past is built on the foundation of many strong men and women and we want to make sure that the women who have lead us to this day can be recognized fully”.