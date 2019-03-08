Daybreak Interview –  Salute Military Golf Association Tournament

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – According to the latest U.S. Census data, there are nearly 700,000 veterans living in Georgia. Next Friday, you can honor those who served our country and still do by playing a round of golf.

Ashful Williams and Michael Webb from Booz, Allen, Hamilton visited Daybreak to talk about the Salute Military Golf Association Tournament that their company is sponsoring.

The golf tournament is Friday March 15th at 11 a.m. at Southern Landings Golf Club, 309 Stathams Way in Warner Robins. It’s $65 per person to play and you can sign up at smga.launchtrack.events

Click on the video to watch the full interview.