ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Zoo Atlanta needs help naming a 4-month-old infant two-toed sloth.

The zoo says that members of their sloth team have six names to chose from–three for a male and three for a female.

- Advertisement -

The public can choose from the following:

Female names: Blossom Fern Willow

Male names: Bean Clyde Rio



Cast your vote

Cast your vote by 11:45 Sunday. The zoo will announce the winning name on Tuesday 19 March 2019.

Click here to vote for a name.