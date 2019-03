Papa Johns is adding six new pizzas to its menu.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Papa John’s is adding six new pizzas to its menu.

Operations Director for the Macon Market visited 41Today to share details about Papa Johns’ new employee incentive program.

- Advertisement -

Training General Store Manager David Poole and General Store Manager Shauna Carter also shared details about the new menu items.

Plus, 41NBC held an unofficial taste test of the new pizzas.