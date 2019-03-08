AAASP/GHSA host 2019 State Wheelchair Basketball Championship

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The American Association of Adapted Sports Programs and Georgia High School Sports Association hosted its 2019 Wheelchair Basketball State Championship Game.

The event took place Friday afternoon at the Macon Coliseum.

Students who represented different disability groups competed from grades 1st through 12th. The top teams competed for junior varsity and varsity divisions first and second place titles.

The following teams participated in the wheelchair basketball championship:

Clayton Eagles

Gwinnett Heat

Henry Hurricanes

Houston Sharks

West Georgia Wolverines (Meriwether)

DeKalb Silver Streaks

Houston Jr. Sharks

Muscogee Lions

